PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ RANGERS

The LA Clippers start their season on Thursday, and have an underrated roster. They don’t have their best player in Kawhi Leonard out there, nor do they have a proven and established quality big man on the floor in Serge Ibaka. That being said, they made the Western Conference Finals last year without them, and continue to have good depth on this team. It’s possible that Ibaka will play, but wise to not count on it.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO