Like most photographers I get a lot of inspiration from visiting new places and travelling, but obviously the last couple of years (has it really been nearly two years of this pandemic?) has been nearly impossible for non-essential travel. I’ve taken the opportunity to explore closer to home, and I’m very lucky that there are many beautiful places to visit within an hour’s drive. But what do you do if you don’t have such beautiful scenery on your doorstep? You do what photographer César Llaneza Rodríguez has been doing and find beauty in unexpected places, like these brilliant images he creates of technicoloured cracked mud taken along the banks of the Rio Tinto near Huelva, Spain.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 DAYS AGO