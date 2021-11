Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to appoint Christopher Carter of Yellville as state district court judge of the Tenth District. The district is composed of Baxter and Marion counties. Carter is replacing Judge Jason Duffy, who resigned on Oct. 6.Carter says, “I’m extremely honored that the Governor has chosen me for this position. I believe that the 33 years I have practiced law in this area will be of great benefit to the litigants who appear in the district court of Marion and Baxter counties. I would not have been able to get this far in my legal career without the tremendous support of my loving wife of 32 years, Karen.”

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO