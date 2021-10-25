Postal Service making big changes to deal with holiday season rush

(StatePoint) While you may primarily associate insect invasions with warmer weather, bugs are liable to make themselves at home in your living spaces during all four seasons. In fact, it is actually common to see an uptick in spider activity in your home during the colder months around their mating season. What’s more, most bugs are far more resilient than you may realize, and can survive on little food and under strange conditions. (A cockroach can live for an entire week without its head!)
Comments / 0