Energy Industry

US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe ‘quickly’

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A senior energy adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russia to supply more natural gas to Europe now rather than wait for approval of a newly completed pipeline, saying Monday that “they should do it quickly” to ward off the risk of severe gas shortages this...

wtop.com

