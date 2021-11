Visitors to the Magic City Classic Saturday may get a glimpse at the future of tailgating, along with an Alabama-made solution to a problem that entrepreneurs face everywhere. Alabama Power is showcasing the SolarFi Bliss as part of the company’s tailgating setup, spotlighting SolarFi’s latest offering in a growing set of solar enclosures that can be used to address a wide range of needs – from charging cellphones to providing emergency response centers.

