Margaret Felts, age 70, of West Union, Ohio, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. She was born September 2, 1951 in Eunice, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by parents Pauline Walls and Harry Danum. Margaret is survived by one son, Robert P. Dees, Jr. of Alabaster, Alabama; one grandson, Robert G. Dees of Spring Valley, California; one granddaughter, Alexa Dees of Spring Valley, California; and two sisters, Joyce Hamblin of Manchester and Rhonda Schulte of Mount Washington. Ms. Felts will be cremated. There will be no services at this time. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.