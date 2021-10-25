CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Swearingen

Grover Swearingen, 97, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, October 21, 2021 at The Ohio Veterans Home. He was born April 17, 1924 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Swearingen; parents, Grover and Molly Swearingen; one sister, Lois Cavanaugh; and four brothers, Wendell Swearingen, Verlin Swearingen, Bliss Swearingen and Carl Swearingen. Grover is survived by wife, Marcella Swearingen; one son, Roger (Jill) Swearingen of Batavia; one daughter, Sandra (Stephen) Douglas of Peebles; one stepson, Danny (Christel Poe) Russell of Maysville, Kentucky; two step daughters, Dottie Anne McElroy of West Union and Susan Haslim of Winchester; four grandchildren, Bradley (Karen) Swearingen of Fort Myers, Florida, Beverly (Matt) Stump of Batavia, Misty (Josh) Arey of Peebles and Sabrina (James) Davis of Peebles; eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. The public funeral was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor Vernon Green officiated. The public interment was at the West Union Cemetery with the Adams County Honor Guard performing a military graveside service. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family

