FOXBOROUGH -- Jets coach Robert Saleh told it like it was following the blow-out 54-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. "Top down. Starts with coaching all the way down," he said to reporters. "Obviously we’ve got to be better. They punched us in the freaking mouth and scored points, so credit to them. That's it. I mean, I've been in part of some of those in my life. They just don't feel good."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO