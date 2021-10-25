CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Evans: Can the World Afford Populism?

By Kelly Evans, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've talked before about whether policymakers have overstimulated U.S. demand relative to our capacity to supply. What if it's happening at a global scale?. Goldman's Jeff Currie recently spoke about the reasons why commodity prices have spiked even higher this year than expected on the rebound in demand. One of the...

Forbes

It’s Taper Time For The Fed

While third-quarter U.S. economic growth was relatively anemic with GDP growing at 2%, the Federal Reserve (Fed) should announce the long-awaited decrease in the pace of asset purchases this week. This tapering of asset purchases should continue through mid-2022. As noted last week, there is a reason for optimism that the fourth quarter will see a bump in economic growth as some supply bottlenecks begin to ease.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Saudi
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data last week showed that U.S. consumer spending increased...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, have begun. Much attention has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called "climate finance" for developing nations.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the U.S. Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes. The idea of taxing the richest Americans’ fortunes has been batted around for some time, and perhaps with good reason from a tax perspective. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires soared by US$1.8 trillion during the COVID-19 pandemic as of mid-August. And recent reporting has found...
INCOME TAX
YourErie

G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks, and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Republican leaders blame stimulus for rising US inflation

Republican Senate leaders on Tuesday railed against rising US inflation rates, blaming the price increases on the flood of money from a pandemic stimulus package pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier this year. Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who presides over the razor-thin Democratic majority in the chamber, expressed confidence that the programs will win approval.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoinmagazine.com

As The World Population Increases, Bitcoin Offers Freedom

As the world population increases (the global population passed the 7 billion mark in 2011), the percentage of people who live under a democratic regime decreases. It is estimated that if things continue as they are now, in the years’ time, those who live under democratic principles and the rule of law, will comprise merely 26% of the global population, as for now India remains democratic. A report from freedomhouse.org tells us that 2021 is the 15th year in a row that global freedom deteriorated and that authoritarian regimes, like the Chinese Communist Party, are rising. In the same report, it is mentioned that 75% of the global population lives in a country where democratic principles are deteriorating.
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: The Right Kind of Carbon Tax

In my humble opinion, if lawmakers seriously want to pass a carbon tax right now, they better start calling it the "Carbon Rebate Plan" and highlight that this is the only deal on the table right now to help low-income families cope with soaring energy costs. Senator Ron Wyden (a...
INCOME TAX

