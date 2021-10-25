CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kelly Evans: Can the World Afford Populism?

By Kelly Evans, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've talked before about whether policymakers have overstimulated U.S. demand relative to our capacity to supply. What if it's happening at a global scale?. Goldman's Jeff Currie recently spoke about the reasons why commodity prices have spiked even higher this year than expected on the rebound in demand. One of the...

www.nbcdfw.com

Forbes

It’s Taper Time For The Fed

While third-quarter U.S. economic growth was relatively anemic with GDP growing at 2%, the Federal Reserve (Fed) should announce the long-awaited decrease in the pace of asset purchases this week. This tapering of asset purchases should continue through mid-2022. As noted last week, there is a reason for optimism that the fourth quarter will see a bump in economic growth as some supply bottlenecks begin to ease.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Economy Is Showing Signs of Stagflation, Economists Warn

China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October, shrinking for a second month, an official survey released on Sunday showed. The latest October manufacturing data shows low production and high price inflation, economists say. "A worrying sign is the passthrough of inflation from input prices to output prices. The...
BUSINESS
AFP

US to galvanize global 'ambition' on climate: officials

The United States is back to leading the world on fighting climate change and President Joe Biden will use a UN summit in Glasgow to energize partners, US officials said. Special climate envoy John Kerry told reporters ahead of Biden's arrival on Monday at the COP26 summit that the aim is "to leave Glasgow having raised global ambition very significantly and to be more on track to keep a 1.5 degrees within reach". Biden is set on Monday to address COP26, which is tasked with trying to maintain a global bid to restrict average temperature rises to 1.5C, preventing what scientists say will be an ever more destructive climate crisis. He will also attend the summit on Tuesday before flying home.
U.S. POLITICS
#Gdp#Saudi
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data last week showed that U.S. consumer spending increased...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, have begun. Much attention has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called "climate finance" for developing nations.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
FOX40

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the U.S. Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes. The idea of taxing the richest Americans’ fortunes has been batted around for some time, and perhaps with good reason from a tax perspective. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires soared by US$1.8 trillion during the COVID-19 pandemic as of mid-August. And recent reporting has found...
INCOME TAX
YourErie

G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks, and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Republican leaders blame stimulus for rising US inflation

Republican Senate leaders on Tuesday railed against rising US inflation rates, blaming the price increases on the flood of money from a pandemic stimulus package pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier this year. Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who presides over the razor-thin Democratic majority in the chamber, expressed confidence that the programs will win approval.
CONGRESS & COURTS

