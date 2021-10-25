Morey on Ben Simmons progress: 'Moving very much in a positive direction'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Ben Simmons missed the last two 76ers games because of personal reasons. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey confirmed some details to NBC Sports Philadelphia before the team's win over Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

"Ben came in at the end of last week and said he had back stiffness, and ... he's dealing with some personal reasons off the court," Morey said. "Both we take very seriously."

Morey said things "seem to be moving very much in a positive direction," and they're working with Simmons to provide every resource needed.

"He'll probably be doing individual workouts while he works with us, and working through everything that we can help him with and, you know, help to get him back out there as soon as he's ready," Morey said.

Simmons spoke with the team Friday morning . Joel Embiid viewed it as a first step and asked fans for support before the home opener Friday night.

"A lot has happened the last few months, and I urge you guys to continue to support us and our teammate, man," Embiid said.

Other teammates have publicly supported Simmons, too.

"We're depicted as superhumans and not really supposed to have feelings," Tobias Harris said on Friday. "So I think we just have to really, really understand, he's a human first."