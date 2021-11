Coming into last week’s game we heard from Jimmy Lake that Washington was nowhere near the point where they’d consider a quarterback change. That quickly became contradicted when rumors started to fly that Sam Huard would be getting some playing time against Arizona. Jimmy Lake on Monday confirmed that was in fact the case the plan coming into the game even though it happened a little earlier than expected with the bloody nose that Dylan Morris ended up getting which knocked him out for a series.

