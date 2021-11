Important Disneyland Update for you today, folks. As we prepare to transition from Halloween to the Holidays, Disneyland has been packing in the guests. It’s been wall-to-wall people for weeks. And, since there hasn’t been a ticket price increase since February of 2020, a big adjustment will hit today. But that’s not the only big change, if you held off on your decision to buy the Dream Key, you waited too long. But that’s actually good news. We’ll explain below. Plus, trams to return, Christmas snow has already fallen on the castle, park news, construction, photos, and more. Oh…. and Captain America is now a zombie!

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO