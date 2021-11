Just to define what a customer is: Anyone who walks into a restaurant, retail store, or any business. There, I just wanted to get that out of the way. I came across this article the other day of some pretty stupid things people have been known to do at a Target store, you can read about it here. After reading all the awful things customers think it's ok to do, you may think surely that doesn't happen here in Bismarck/Mandan, right?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO