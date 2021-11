The NBA star's performance with partner Daniella Karagach was the best thing Dancing has shown in years. "When this man swung this woman across the dance floor and she lifted up in the air like Orville Wright, I audibly gasped in my living room and scare my dogs," says Shannon Melero. "That lift was so fluid, so effortless that I honestly thought she was going to slip out of his grip and fly into the balcony. As if that wasn’t astonishing enough, she climbed on top of this man’s shoulders and just stood there! Then threw herself off!! The trust! The technique! The thrill!!!"

