CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan to perform in Telford next year

By Charlotte Bentley
Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Tom Grennan, who shot to fame with his UK number one album this year, is set to perform in Telford. He has announced a new show at Telford's QEII Arena on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Bedford born singer has had an extraordinary year playing to huge crowds...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Tom Grennan Lines Up Cork Live At The Marquee Performance

Tom Grennan has announced a Cork show for next summer. The Bedford vocalist, who released 'Evering Road' in March, will play the city's Live At The Marquee on May 31. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on October 28. The singer has just wrapped up an autumn tour and...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT announces a headline Belfast show at Limelight 2 on Saturday 12th March 2022

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT is pleased to announce a headline Belfast show at Limelight 2 on Saturday 12th March 2022. CMAT today announces her debut album If My Wife New I'd Be Dead, set for release via AWAL Recordings on February 25th 2022. She has also shared an instantly glorious new single, 'No More Virgos'. On the pulsing 'No More Virgos' the Dublin cowgirl again showcases her songwriting prowess and lyrical ingenuity - marrying, as she puts it, “my love of 80's Italo disco with my hatred of Virgos.”
MUSIC
coolcleveland.com

Folknet Presents Streaming Concert with Singer/Songwriter Kathy Johnson

Local acoustic music nonprofit Folknet decided that it would forge ahead with its Mountain Rose Concert Series this fall as a live streaming event, presenting both local and national folk acts for people to listen to safely at home. The next act it’s presenting is veteran Northeast Ohio singer/songwriter/guitarist Kathy...
MUSIC
Billboard

Japanese-German Singer-Songwriter LMYK and Jam & Lewis Discuss Their Generation-Spanning Collaboration

In 2021, aspiring musicians and artists have a variety of outlets at their disposal -- home studios, SoundCloud, streaming services, YouTube and more. At first glance, it might seem like the barriers to success have fallen. However, listeners also find themselves with a wider range of options. How can they discover new talent? Who should they be looking out for? The most important thing, by far, is to trust in one's own sensibilities. Another effective approach is to look at who other artists have their eyes on.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Olly Murs
Person
Tom Grennan
Sun-Journal

Folk singer to perform at Oasis of Music

Multi-instrumentalist folk singer Bau Graves will perform at the Oasis of Music, from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. Graves has returned to Maine from Chicago, where he directed the revered establishment of the Old Town School of Folk Music. Prior to that, his career in Maine involved extensive performing as well as directing such important music venues as the Maine Festival and the Center for Cultural Exchange in Portland. Graves’ music performance interests have proven quite eclectic, from the Howitzers, a mandolin orchestra whose repertoire included Ellington and Beethoven, to the old-time jazz of the ukulele and vocals-driven Blue Sky Serenaders, to the eastern music of Alan Shavarsh Bardezbanian and his Middle Eastern Ensemble. The Maine French Fiddlers, who eventually brought their music to Carnegie Hall and the national radio show Prairie Home Companion, was also the artistic brain-child of Graves.
LEWISTON, ME
desertexposure.com

Singer/songwriter Eliza Gilkyson has free NMSU concert Nov. 3

Singer/Songwriter Eliza Gilkyson will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the NMSU Music Building’s Atkinson Recital Hall, 1075 N. Horseshoe St. on the NMSU campus. Gilkyson will be joined in performance by multi-instrumentalist and fellow singer/songwriter Don Richmond. The performance is part of NMSU’s annual...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan drops new song Love You Senseless

Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan has released a new song, Love You Senseless. The tender ballad is taken as the second single from her upcoming EP In The Meantime and was produced by Alex Borwick. "I mean I love you senseless," she sings in the sparse track's chorus, "I love you...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singer Songwriter#Qeii Arena#Orchard Live#Wrekin Council
tsl.news

Turn up the music: 5C singer-songwriters on creating a distinct sound

Bored of your Spotify “Discover Weekly”? 5C singer-songwriters have even more music for you to check out. In this week’s installment of a student singer-songwriter spotlight, 5C musicians continue to engage with other musicians on campus and create new tunes. While the musical experiences and styles of Keaton Schiller SC...
MUSIC
journalaz.com

Songwriter Christy Fisher will perform at CV library Oct. 28

Nominated in four categories by the 2021 International Singer and Songwriters Association, Fisher’s performances are a combination of award-winning songwriting, unusual audio engineering techniques and powerful vocals that have been compared to Annie Lennox, Ani Di Franco and Linda Ronstadt. Based in Jerome, she has performed with a few area...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
La Crosse Tribune

Tommy Prine, son of legendary songwriter, to perform in region

The youngest son of legendary songwriter John Prine is coming to the Driftless area. Tommy Prine will play live in concert on Friday, Nov. 19, at Leo and Leona’s Dancehall. The show is being promoted by Broken Wrist Records, which features well-known local musicians Stacy Hanson (Red Sky Warning) and Andy Hughes (TUGG).
MUSIC
Port Townsend Leader

Singer/songwriter headlines upcoming Candlelight Concert

Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting singer-songwriter Tom Melancon for its next Candlelight Concert. Melancon is a songwriter, performer, and recording artist from Seattle. He grew up in Northern Nevada and played bass guitar with several local bands in Reno, where he was recognized as an accomplished live performer, recording...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
shorefire.com

Advocate/Singer-Songwriter & Producer MILCK Debuts New Single “Steady As We Go”

“Steady As We Go” to be Featured on ‘Yes We Did! The Vital Voices Of 2021’ NowThis NEXT Star-Studded Primetime Special with Presenting Sponsor P&G on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Monday, October 25th. “Steady As We Go” is MILCK’s First Single from Forthcoming New Full-Length Album to Benefit Somebody’s...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Tom Grennan Confirms Outdoor Shows For Summer 2022

Tom Grennan has confirmed outdoor concerts for summer 2022. The vocalist will play Bedfod Park on June 4, Telford's QEII Arena on July 2 and Rhyl Events Arena on July 10. Tickets for the latter two shows go on general sale at 10am on October 29, with Bedford tickets following at 10am on November 4.
ENTERTAINMENT
hometownsource.com

Local songwriter releases new album, ready to perform

Calling all music lovers in Watertown! Looking for something local for your music choice? One local artist to support is Jon Arthur Schmidt, a Watertown resident who recently released a new album: “From the Marrow”. Schmidt has been a resident of Watertown for several years, and his new album reflects his time with his family, faith, and the pandemic.
WATERTOWN, MN
Cheboygan Tribune

Singer, songwriter Kitty Donohoe plays Cheboygan’s Carnegie Oct. 24

CHEBOYGAN — Ann Arbor-based singer and songwriter Kitty Donohoe performs at the Play the Carnegie concert series from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Donohoe — perhaps best known for her Michigan Emmy winning song, "There Are No Words" — has recently released the official video of the song, now available on Facebook, You Tube and at kittydonohoe.com.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
thebrag.com

Enter the ‘Fun House’: an interview with singer-songwriter Hand Habits

The last time Meg Duffy, the musician behind Hand Habits, was in Australia was in March 2020, just before the world irrevocably changed forever. Having become a favourite guitarist for artists like Perfume Genius and Kevin Morby, though, when the pandemic arrived they felt in need of a rest after touring so extensively over the past few years.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy