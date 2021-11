Age of Empires IV, EverSpace 2 and Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass This Month. The Xbox GamePass is Microsoft’s subscription service that offers a plethora of classic games, recent releases and indie titles on PC, Cloud and Xbox platforms. The subscription service is often described as a steal as many Day One releases hit the platform and the price is extremely affordable. Microsoft has consistently put top tier games onto the platform and as October comes to an end, the upcoming additions are no different. The Xbox Game Pass, with various plans, can be purchased here.

