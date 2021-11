WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A task force formed last month in Ward County is making headway in determining how the county should use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Members of the task force said they think it would be best to hold off on starting the application process for divvying up funds among towns, until the auditor’s office can calculate this year’s revenue loss total and the U.S. Treasury makes a final rule on the spending of federal dollars.

