MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis public school district is offering to give middle school students the choice to receive a Metro Transit Go To card at no cost, in response to the continuing shortage of bus drivers in the district. “A student’s Go To Card will replace their yellow bus transportation service. Once they receive their Go To Card, students will be unassigned from their bus stop,” the district said. “If a family would like to return to yellow bus service for their student, they will need to return the Go To Card to their school and request transportation.” Middle school students...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO