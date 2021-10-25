CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Timeless Podcast Company Presents ‘Did I Ever Tell You the One About…MF DOOM’

By Shannon Silver
dailyrindblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with The Timeless Podcast Company, The Orchard is proud to distribute season two of the documentary podcast series Did I Ever Tell You the One About…MF DOOM, out now!....

dailyrindblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

Remembering MF Doom, hip-hop’s evil genius, this Halloween

Daniel Dumile had lost everything. In the early ’90s, he found success as a rapper under the name Zev Love X, but in 1993, Daniel’s brother and musical partner Dingilizwe (aka DJ Subroc) passed away in a car accident shortly before the two were set to release their second album together. Dumile would eventually complete the album by himself, but before it was released, he was dropped from his label due to the album’s controversial artwork, and the release was canceled. Dumile spent the next several years of his life struggling and at times homeless in both New York and Atlanta. As New York’s hip-hop scene exploded in popularity in the ’90s and elevated countless homegrown rappers from inner-city struggles to unprecedented levels of fame, Dumile, once on the verge of becoming rap’s next hometown hero, was relegated to a supporting role. He was towered over by the heroes of New York hip-hop who climbed the mountain before Dumile had even put his climbing boots on.
MUSIC
dailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: Artz & Bugy, CARR, BackRoad Gee

Don’t miss new music from Turkish producing duo Artz & Bugy, singer-songwriter CARR, and East end rapper BackRoad Gee. Artz & Bugy – We Survive (StageArt) With their new EP We Survive, Artz & Bugy – the Turkish producer duo – showcase the Turkish influence in their music and further develop the styles they use with the artists they recruited. The producers are leaders in Turkey’s budding hip-hop scene, building the model for the country’s biggest rapper Ezhel, on his 2017 debut Müptezhel. The producing duo are icons at home due to their diversified style and skill infusing rap production with elements of other genres such as trap, reggaeton, and afrobeat. Their new EP, We Survive, opens with “Numby,” which highlights BEAM (FKA Tyshane) and his Jamaican dancehall melodies. Artz and Bugy create a strong beat of booming drums and ominous synths to guide BEAM’s flow without overwhelming his sound. The EP also features the Grammy-nominated MC Freddie Gibbs on the track “War Time,” which functions as an impressively cohesive collaboration. The focus track of the EP “Affirmations,” stars boombap legend Royce da 5’9” who is esteemed from his collab album with rapper Eminem. “Affirmations” pays homage to old-school hip-hop while maintaining Artz & Bugy’s typical high production standards. According to Artz however, this is just the beginning: “We’re making this album to make the second one. We’re already itching. This record shows our potential as two producers from Turkey.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mf Doom
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Suffers From "PTSD" Due To Watching His Peers Get Murdered

More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Jessica Simpson shares unrecognisable photo from height of addiction as she marks four years sober

Jessica Simpson has shared an unrecognisable photo from the height of her addiction as she marked four years sobriety.Simpson, 41, posted the picture on Instagram and described it as the 2017 “version” of herself who still needed to beat her addiction to alcohol.“This person in the early morning of 1 Nov, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote in the caption to the make-up free photo, in which she appeared to be crying.“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

24 Things You Didn’t Know About Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Before you can hang your stockings, trim your tree, bake every Christmas cookie recipe in sight, and write out your Christmas wish list for Santa, there’s one very important thing that must come first: turning on the Christmas music and blasting it at full volume. Of course there are tons of classics you have to listen to every December (or November 1 if you're one of ~those~), but could you even imagine the holiday season without Mariah Carey’s quintessential bop “All I Want for Christmas Is You”? It’s impossible. Walk into literally any store this winter and I can guar-an-TEE you’ll hear it at least once, or more so like around 5 to 100 times, give or take.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

A reporter says Bruce Willis once made her wait 9 days for a ‘nightmare’ interview and then didn’t tip the waiter at the restaurant he forced shut

In a new podcast, a journalist says Bruce Willis once made her wait nine days for an interview. Martha Frankel said on “Haileywood” that the actor made a restaurant shut down and then didn’t tip. She also called the overall experience of speaking to him “a nightmare.”. A journalist reflected...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy