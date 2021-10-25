Timeless Podcast Company Presents ‘Did I Ever Tell You the One About…MF DOOM’

Don’t miss new music from Turkish producing duo Artz & Bugy, singer-songwriter CARR, and East end rapper BackRoad Gee. Artz & Bugy – We Survive (StageArt) With their new EP We Survive, Artz & Bugy – the Turkish producer duo – showcase the Turkish influence in their music and further develop the styles they use with the artists they recruited. The producers are leaders in Turkey’s budding hip-hop scene, building the model for the country’s biggest rapper Ezhel, on his 2017 debut Müptezhel. The producing duo are icons at home due to their diversified style and skill infusing rap production with elements of other genres such as trap, reggaeton, and afrobeat. Their new EP, We Survive, opens with “Numby,” which highlights BEAM (FKA Tyshane) and his Jamaican dancehall melodies. Artz and Bugy create a strong beat of booming drums and ominous synths to guide BEAM’s flow without overwhelming his sound. The EP also features the Grammy-nominated MC Freddie Gibbs on the track “War Time,” which functions as an impressively cohesive collaboration. The focus track of the EP “Affirmations,” stars boombap legend Royce da 5’9” who is esteemed from his collab album with rapper Eminem. “Affirmations” pays homage to old-school hip-hop while maintaining Artz & Bugy’s typical high production standards. According to Artz however, this is just the beginning: “We’re making this album to make the second one. We’re already itching. This record shows our potential as two producers from Turkey.”

