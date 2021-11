The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were on a Bye this past weekend, but that didn’t stop the rest oWe f college football being beautiful hot chaos. As any bye week, I always root for an unpredictable weekend filled with upsets, and it sure delivered. We saw ranked teams drop like flies including Iowa (shoutout Purdue), Kentucky, Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona State and BYU. Other teams just squeaked by like Clemson, Michigan State, and Oregon. Notre Dame may not be great, but college football is a wild card this year and the upsets aren’t even close to being done.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO