Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, UCLA's Johnny Juzang among those named to preseason AP All-America team

swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga's...

www.swiowanewssource.com

thechampaignroom.com

Kofi Cockburn named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Kofi Cockburn is collecting ALL of the accolades ahead of his junior campaign. Illinois’ center was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday. Cockburn was the only player in the country last season to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting at least 60%.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Illinois State
State
New York State
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Drew Timme
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Gonzaga#Ap
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Scott Frost, Nebraska can make a statement against Ohio State

Scott Frost continues to set records in his fourth season as Nebraska’s head football coach, none of which are positive. Frost has amassed just a 15-26 overall record since taking over the Cornhuskers program in 2018, and his .366 win percentage ranks him No. 20 out of the 26 to ever coach a game in Lincoln. Furthermore, Frost’s Cornhuskers, now just 3-6 in the 2021 campaign, have only three more opportunities to save their head coach from falling into another record — unless Nebraska wins out, Frost will have amassed his fourth consecutive losing season at the helm, something that hasn’t happened at Nebraska since 1958-1961 under Bill Jennings.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NCAA.com

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas lead men's basketball preseason AP Top 25 poll

On Nov. 23, the top two men's college basketball teams in the country will face off in Las Vegas. As of the preseason, that's a statement of fact, because the preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday. Reigning national runner-up Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 team in the country and UCLA — the team whose 2021 season ended in heartbreak at the hands of Gonzaga — is ranked No. 2, and the two schools will have a rematch of their epic April showdown next month.
KANSAS STATE

