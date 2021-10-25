Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, UCLA's Johnny Juzang among those named to preseason AP All-America team

Scott Frost continues to set records in his fourth season as Nebraska’s head football coach, none of which are positive. Frost has amassed just a 15-26 overall record since taking over the Cornhuskers program in 2018, and his .366 win percentage ranks him No. 20 out of the 26 to ever coach a game in Lincoln. Furthermore, Frost’s Cornhuskers, now just 3-6 in the 2021 campaign, have only three more opportunities to save their head coach from falling into another record — unless Nebraska wins out, Frost will have amassed his fourth consecutive losing season at the helm, something that hasn’t happened at Nebraska since 1958-1961 under Bill Jennings.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO