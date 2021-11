Dolphins inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney does drills during practice on Aug. 25 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky. In a perfect world, Benardrick McKinney would return to his Pro Bowl form and become the tackling machine the Giants lost when inside linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL nearly a month ago. But if this season has shown anything, it’s that perfect worlds do not exist in the Giants universe. So instead, they’re just hoping McKinney can make it from the practice squad to the field and pitch in with a bit of production.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO