To succeed, Delaware needs to attract young workers. It is the skills and potential of a growing, diverse workforce – not corporate handouts – that will help us attract and retain businesses here in the First State. In turn, the well-paying jobs that business bring will expand our tax base and better fund services for all Delawareans. To build our workforce, Delaware must invest not only in jobs, but in people, specifically the next generation of workers who, joining with neighbors of all ages, will help energize communities and foster new ideas that innovate industries and improve our state.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO