CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

116-Year-Old Grand Junction House Has Awesome Front Porch + Deck

By Alicia Selin
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a look at this 116-year-old house for sale in downtown Grand Junction with an awesome front porch. Grand Junction has tons of old houses and when we say old, we mean over...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Cute Farm Wedding Venue in Colorado Selling for $2.2 Million

This farm and wedding venue could be a doubleheader as you could produce the popular Olathe sweet corn and also provide a location for magical farm-style weddings. The original barn and home built in 1910 are at 5328 HIghway 348 in Olathe, Colorado. Realtor's listing for the farm states that the vintage feel was kept intact when the barn was structurally improved and updated.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These are Some of the Most Common Butterflies in Colorado

There are more than 50 different species of butterflies that live in Colorado, and each type is unique and pretty in its own natural way. Local parks and trails are great places to spot these pretty creatures, or you can always visit Fort Collins' Butterfly House at the Gardens on Spring Creek to see hundreds of different kinds of butterflies flying around together in a lush indoor oasis.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Moose Stomps Dog To Death on Colorado Hiking Trail

This is just one of those stories that is so heartbreaking in every way, shape, and form. Over the past several weeks, there has been an influx in moose encounters all over <a href="/tags/colorado" target="_blank">Colorado</a> due to rutting season (which is basically their mating season) where moose can become more aggressive than usual. It's important to always remember that moose are NOT afraid of people or dogs and that was a painful reminder to the owners of a dog named Arlo who was trampled to death on a hiking trail on Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Porch#Downtown Grand#Square Foot#Gallery
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Turkeys Do Preemptive Thanksgiving Strike in Estes Park

Thanksgiving 2021. It's the year the turkeys got their revenge in Colorado if a new video out of Estes Park is to be believed. After much turkey analysis, I'm still not 100% sure what's happening here. I believe the lady that shared the video is in the same predicament. Here's what she had to say about this mammoth gathering of birds in front of her Estes Park cabin:
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Near Miss: Video Shows a Moose Slip and Fall in Front of Car

I can only imagine how much adrenaline this driver had flowing through their veins as a huge moose slipped and fell in front of them as a new video shows. My family had a close encounter with a moose when we were driving at night in Colorado many years ago. It was raining and visibility wasn't good. One of these big fellas suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and we barely missed him. In this case, the driver deserves big time kudos for paying attention enough that they came to a complete stop which likely saved them and the poor moose.
ANIMALS
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Texas Baker Makes Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes

Meet the Texas baker who makes incredibly realistic animal, food and Disney cakes. Dusty Sinclair is a self-taught baker from Texas who makes cakes that might make you question, "Wait, is that a real fish?" Take a look at some of this Texas baker's lifelike work, including cakes that look...
PETS
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy