Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, UCLA's Johnny Juzang among those named to preseason AP All-America team

The Karl Malone Award will have a chance to return to Spokane for a second consecutive year. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, the recipient of the 2021 award given to college basketball’s top power forward, was one of 20 players named to the 2022 Karl Malone Award watch list. Timme was the...
Gonzaga University men’s basketball team continues to have players receive national recognition preseason as Drew Timme was selected as an Associated Press 2021-22 Preseason All-American. The junior forward was the lone unanimous pick. Timme received a number of accolades during the previous season. He was named Second Team All-American by...
Kofi Cockburn is collecting ALL of the accolades ahead of his junior campaign. Illinois’ center was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday. Cockburn was the only player in the country last season to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting at least 60%.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
Controversial decisions are unfortunately overshadowing what might have been the game of the college football season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short when it couldn’t convert on fourth and three with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wolverines quarterback...
This was the marquee weekend for the Big Ten, with two of the giant nationally televised games (Fox Big Noon Kickoff for Michigan at MSU and ABC prime time for Ohio State vs. Penn State), while there was another sneaky good noon kick with Iowa at Wisconsin. Nearly all of...
Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win. Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers...
Comments / 0