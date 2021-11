After he had a rough outing against Texas A&M, Nick Saban told reporters that Alabama wide receiver John Metchie was recovering from surgeries to fix injuries he had in 2020. Metchie benefitted from DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle last year. As the No. 3 option, he created marquee plays in the passing game. The 6-foot, 195-pounder had two 100-yard performances. He finished the season with 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions. Injuries kept him from participating in spring practice, but Metchie appears to be healthy — especially with his outings in back-to-back games. He was Bryce Young’s go-to receiver last week versus Tennessee.

