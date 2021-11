Sak Noel‘s record label Barnaton has released Vol. 2 of its sample pack. “I believe this new Barnaton Pack is the best one yet,” says Sak Noel. “We took note of all the requests producers made to us after releasing the first pack and implemented them here. The quality of the sounds Salvi has created is outstanding. I’m pretty sure there are several hits just waiting to be made using our sounds. It’s exciting.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO