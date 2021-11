When it comes to plant care, there are two main things to be mindful of: watering and light placement. It doesn’t matter what part of the world you live in or the seasonal weather you’re experiencing, your plants are going to need some level of sunlight. Whether you have just a couple of plants or 50+ in your home, they need to be in a spot where they can thrive. So if you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone — and actually keep your plant babies alive — then you might want to ditch your window curtains and embrace the hanging hardware for your sun-loving plants instead. That’s exactly what Celia and her partner, Sean, did in their 760-square-foot apartment in Harlem, New York, and it’s a genius move, if you ask me.

