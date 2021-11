Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are trying to save their engagement ... TMZ has learned they're at home together working on their relationship, even as rumors fly they've split. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Lala and Randall have not broken off their engagement, despite reports to the contrary. We're told Lala went to the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night, and stayed there, as part of a planned night out with her girlfriends ... and she's now back home in the couple's Bel-Air estate.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO