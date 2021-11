Communicating effectively includes constant evaluation of how to reach your target audience through the right channel, with the right message and at the right time. Making connections with consumers can be even more of a challenge when the focus is on serious topics related to safety and behavior, rather than the latest product innovation. We’ve seen both the opportunities and the challenges of these types of efforts in our work to promote the safe and responsible consumption of alcohol—a fundamental part of our company’s philosophy. A product launch often has a very specific set of target demographics and outreach goals, whereas our long-standing commitment to safety requires a more varied approach.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO