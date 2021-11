Tom Holland will star in the long-awaited Uncharted movie from Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer, and now the first trailer has arrived following a leak. "In discussions with the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, he shared that he 'made the movie for both hardcore fans of the game and those who are not yet familiar with the franchise and believe that both will be equally entertained by this incredibly fun and action-packed film,'" Naughty Dog said in a blog post. Like the games, the Uncharted movie seems to be packed with action and one-liners. Check out the first official trailer below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO