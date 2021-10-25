Funko Celebrates 45 Years of Rocky With Pop Figures

The Star Wars universe has been expanding out in some significant ways in comics, with stories that fans had only dreamed of seeing realized in live-action and animation. This includes Crimson Reign, a new five-part comic series that will follow the adventures of Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) as the leader of the Crimson Dawn criminal faction. The series takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will serve as the second chapter in a planned trilogy of Star Wars comic events, following the current War of the Bounty Hunters arc. Recently, Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics provided fans with an indication of what that will entail, sharing a six-page preview of December's Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1.
