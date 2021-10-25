CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Funko Celebrates 45 Years of Rocky With Pop Figures

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky is among the most iconic franchises in movie history, and the film that started it all will turn 45 in November. To celebrate, Funko is releasing Pop figures based on Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The figures depict Rocky and Apollo as they appeared...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New The Simpsons Funko Pops Come From Ancient Rome

Funko could have gone in any direction with their new wave of Pop figures based on The Simpsons (a new Treehouse of Horror wave would have made sense right now), but they chose to focus on the 686th episode "I, Carumbus" for some reason. That said, if you're a fan of The Simpsons and Ancient Rome, then these are the Pop figures for you.
COMICS
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Ryan Coogler
ComicBook

New TMNT Funko Pop PX Exclusives Come Straight From the Comics

There have been many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Funko Pops that focus on the movies and toys that have been released over the last 30 years, but this new wave of Pops is special. It celebrates the original Mirage TMNT comic books from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird that began in 1984. What's more, the entire lineup of TMNT Pop figures are Previews Exclusives with the chance at an extra rare Chase.
COMICS
Laredo Morning Times

Your Favorite 'Squid Game' Characters Just Became Funko Pop Figures

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The writer-director of Netflix’s “Squid Game” has cited the show’s easily relatable characters...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Celebrates a ‘Rocky’ Impersonator

The star of the iconic Rocky movies Sylvester Stallone gave a special shoutout today to Mike Kunda as the best impersonator for his iconic character. In an Instagram post, the legendary actor began by mentioning he is writing, something he has always done, but he does not specify what he is writing about. Perhaps a new script idea or book idea? Who knows.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Crimson Reign Preview Revealed

The Star Wars universe has been expanding out in some significant ways in comics, with stories that fans had only dreamed of seeing realized in live-action and animation. This includes Crimson Reign, a new five-part comic series that will follow the adventures of Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) as the leader of the Crimson Dawn criminal faction. The series takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will serve as the second chapter in a planned trilogy of Star Wars comic events, following the current War of the Bounty Hunters arc. Recently, Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics provided fans with an indication of what that will entail, sharing a six-page preview of December's Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo#Rocky Pop#The Funko Shop#Mgm
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Fans With "First Look" at Costume for Halloween

The pieces are finally starting to fall into place for HBO Max's Batgirl movie, which will give Barbara Gordon / Batgirl her most prominent showcase in live-action yet. The film will star In the Heights alum Leslie Grace, and fans have been eager to see what she will bring to the iconic character — as well as what her costume will look like. On Sunday, Grace shared a video on social media of her getting into the Halloween spirit, which she jokes shows off "the Batgirl suit" to her followers. As the video reveals, the "suit" is really a Batgirl onesie, along with a toy helmet from the DC Super-Hero Girls incarnation of the character.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Red One: Dwayne Johnson Unwraps Christmas Movie Universe Lore With Jumanji Director

Dwayne Johnson is about to sleigh the holidays. Christmas-themed original movie Red One reunites Johnson with his two-time Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, who directs from a script penned by Johnson's Fast & Furious franchise and Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan. Plot details remain under the tree for now, but the new movie from Amazon Studios is "building out a universe of very cool Christmas lore and bad assery all in one," says Johnson of the next effort from his Seven Bucks Productions and Kasdan (Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level).
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Funko "I Love You 3000" Avengers: Endgame Pop 2-Pack Exclusive Pre-Orders Return Today

Funko's "I am Iron Man" PX Exclusive Pop figure captured a heartbreaking moment from Avengers: Endgame, but your Marvel Avengers Pop figure collection won't be complete without the even more heartbreaking "I Love You 3000" follow up Pop 2-Pack exclusive. It first launched on Black Friday last year and sold out quickly. Fortunately, your second chance to own it at a reasonable price is happening today, October 22nd.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter unveils 20th anniversary Funko POP!s – how to buy

Harry Potter continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its film franchise with a brand new series of Funko POP!s. Following a sale last month of some of the most popular figures, Warner Bros and Funko have now partnered for a whole new range featuring iconic moments and character designs from the movies.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Was "Terrified" of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus

Tom Holland will face his childhood fear when his Spider-Man goes toe-to-toe — and limb-to-limb — with Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Hello, Peter," says the Spider-Man 2 villain in the first trailer for the Sony and Marvel movie, somehow back from the dead and stepping foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview with Empire Magazine ahead of the release of the Far From Home sequel swinging into theaters on December 17, the 25-year-old Spidey star admits to being "terrified" of Molina's tormented and tentacled Doc Ock in 2004's Spider-Man 2:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Funko Pop Wave Adds Tanjiro Exclusive

During the Funkoween 2021 event back in May, Funko launched a wave of Demon Slayer Pop figures, and fans went nuts for them. However, not every figure was available at launch. This included the BoxLunch exclusive Tanjiro (pictured below), which has finally gone up or pre-order here. It won't last long, so jump on it while you can. UPDATE: Sold out almost instantly, but keep tabs on that link. A restock is highly likely.
COMICS
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy