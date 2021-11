Heads-up, Fort Collins: there's a new barbecue favorite in town. If you've never heard of Smōk before, you've probably never been to The Source in Denver. My boyfriend and I regularly stop at the hotel before seeing a show at The Mission Ballroom down the street, primarily so that we can order burnt ends and smoked chicken at the casual eatery located within the first floor of the hotel. The food is delicious, the service is great, and the wait times are nearly nonexistent: all things that I love when it comes to a restaurant.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO