Square Enix's sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders is getting a Windows release tomorrow (October 19th) and is joining the Xbox Game Pass for PC library. According to Xbox Wire, those who have already played the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can transfer their progress from the console version to the Windows version, which will save you from having to start from scratch with a new character. Outriders also supports cross-play, so you'll be able to team up with your pals in the co-op RPG who are on supported platforms. Cross-play can also be enabled or disabled in the settings menu.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO