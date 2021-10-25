Please Enable JavaScript

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO