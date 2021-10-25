Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Lindsay Paulson
ForConstructionPros.com
 7 days ago

Best Life

Plastic Straws Will Be Banned Here, Starting Nov. 4

Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
restaurantdive.com

DOL 80/20 tip rule takes effect Dec. 28

The U.S. Department of Labor revised its Fair Labor Standards Act tip regulations Thursday, withdrawing a Trump-era provision and adopting the so-called "80/20" guidance from its June proposed rule. The final rule, like the proposed rule, addressed "dual job" situations in which tipped employees perform both work that produces tips...
ForConstructionPros.com

A Holistic Approach to Trailer Total Cost of Ownership

With a cost on par with the average U.S. home mortgage, heavy-haul trailers represent a significant investment for businesses. The right trailer can provide fast ROI, greater productivity and increased profits. The wrong decision, however, can leave trucking companies with the financial burden of a unit that will cost far more in the long run than the business is prepared to take on.
ForConstructionPros.com

Top 10 Most Read Contech Stories of October 2021

In October, visitors to ForConstructionPros.com were focused on the shift to digital and tech solutions in construction. Battery power, working remotely, combating cyber threats, the latest software – all this and more was on the minds of readers as of late. These are the construction technology stories our readers were checking out the most in October:
NewsBreak
Economy
ABC4

On-Demand laundry pickup expands to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A national, on-demand laundry pickup, cleaning, and delivery service is expanding to Salt Lake City. SudShare, the first national on-demand laundry pickup service, which serves over 400 cities nationwide, is an app that aims to create an easy-to-use, seamless digital marketplace for laundry services. Some customers describe the service as […]
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
The Independent

An "eraser button"? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech

Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?Those ideas have captured official attention in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and Australia as controversy has enveloped Facebook — which on Thursday renamed itself Meta — Google, Amazon and other giants. Revelations of deep-seated problems surfaced by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, buttressed by a trove of internal company documents, have lent momentum to legislative and regulatory efforts. But while regulators are still considering major...
ForConstructionPros.com

Benefits of Integrating Digital Check-in with Construction Project Management Software

Creating a project plan and schedule can be challenging, but it’s easy compared to turning a project vision into reality. As a way to make it easier, a slew of construction project management software has emerged. Products like Microsoft Project, PlanGrid and Procore immediately come to mind, and it’s not unheard of to see three or four project management solutions within the same company.
ForConstructionPros.com

Volvo Targets Efficiency and Autonomy with CX01 Concept Hybrid Compactor

With its CX01 concept hybrid asphalt compactor, highlighted at The Utility Expo in Louisville, KY, Volvo Construction Equipment is looking toward what compaction could look like in future, says Justin Zupanic, head of the asphalt compaction development team. The main areas of focus in its design were to make the environment better for operators, reduce fuel consumption and engine emissions and make customers more productive. In this walkaround, he highlights features that will allow the machine to meet those goals, as well as discusses the objective to enable autonomous operation.
ForConstructionPros.com

How to Choose Pickup Truck Axle Gear Ratios to Improve Performance

Originally published in September 2010 and Updated in October 2021. Often overlooked, optional gear ratios play a key role in pickup truck performance. If the axle ratio is too tall, the truck may seem to lack power, especially when climbing hills. This may be corrected with a numerically higher axle ratio, often at the expense of unladen highway fuel economy.
Money

Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
