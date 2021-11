Fashion search platform Lyst has unveiled the most popular brands and product trends for the third quarter of 2021, ranging from over-the-top “dopamine dressing” to humble playground beads.The shopping site and app is used by more than 150 million people, according to Lyst, with products from 17,000 brands and stores available.Balenciaga was crowned the hottest brand right now by Lyst, after it reintroduced haute couture, launched a collaboration with video game Fortnite, and was roped in by Kanye West to create merchandise for his latest album Donda.After Rihanna and Kim Kardashian graced this year’s Met Gala in Balenciaga, sparking thousands...

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO