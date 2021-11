On Friday, former Houston Rockets talent Gerald Green announced that he would be retiring from basketball and becoming a player development coach for franchise. Green played two seasons for the Rockets, but left a pretty indelible mark on the organization and city. In addition to being a pretty capable shooter and helpful contributor to Houston’s deep playoff runs, fans embraced the Houston native with open arms and players loved being around his positive attitude. Green made some posts on social media alluding the mental health struggles he dealt with leading up to his retirement and even talked about it on at the press conference.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO