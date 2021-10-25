Tents Still At ‘Mass And Cass’ Homeless Encampments Despite Signs Promising To Clean Up

BOSTON (CBS) — Over the weekend, the City of Boston posted signs around the homeless encampment known as Mass and Cass. They implied a hard deadline. “You’ve got until Monday morning, 7:00 am, to move your stuff or we’ll move it for you,” said Ronald Geddes, who lives in one of the tents. “And we’ll offer you shelter and recovery programs if you need it. I don’t want neither of them, and I don’t need neither,” he said.

On Monday, workers with the Boston Public Health Commission went tent-to-tent on Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Ave., distributing containers, and encouraging people to clean up. It’s the epicenter of the city’s opioid problem, where Acting Mayor Kim Janey has declared a public health crisis , announcing plans to dismantle the tents. That didn’t happen Monday.

“Hopefully I’ll be moving into a place. They’re trying to find me housing right now,” said a man named “DC”.

Not everyone is eager to leave.

“It’s a waiting game,” said another man.

Advocate Bethann Codrington said she used to live at Mass and Cass herself and is now concerned about the city’s plan. “Where are they going to go? What are they going do? What about the ones that have mental illness and addiction?” she said

“We won’t put a date-specific on it in terms of when it will end,” said Acting Mayor Kim Janey. “This is ongoing work that has to continue, to ensure that residents who need supports and services can be connected to that support and services.”

Geddes said outreach workers offered him a bed at the Pine Street Inn. “I haven’t decided yet,” he said. “I have to process it but I don’t want to fight anybody.”