I can't defend Coach Matt Wells. The fact is, I don't know enough about the program to judge him. What I can say is that I was done when Wells threw David Yost, who at least appeared to be a big part of his success, under the bus. Heck, I knew right off the bat that no matter how much Texas Tech won or lost, they were going to get rid of "that longhair" at the very first opportunity.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO