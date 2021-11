Since the inception of Breckenridge’s buy-down program in 2019, the town has purchased 24 units to either resell with a deed restriction or retain for its own employees. Laurie Best, the town’s housing manager, said the town still believes that the buy-down program is an important way to increase housing for locals. Through the program, the town purchases a unit for sale, adds a deed restriction requiring the occupant to work locally and then resells it for about 15% less than the market rate at the time.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO