Intel is set to launch their new LGA1700 Alder Lake CPUs, and with that comes the new Z690 chipset on a range of new motherboards. Right at the front of the pack, ASUS has a broad range of new motherboards hitting the market, ranging from their more affordable models, right up to their flagships that are likely to cost terrifying amounts of money. While not the most expensive in their range, the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO is certainly into the extreme gaming and enthusiast territory, brimming with high-end features and hardware that will allow you to squeeze the best out of the next generation of processors, storage and graphics card.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO