Jonas Brothers the subject of Netflix’s first ‘Family Roast’

Retelling, and giving more detail to, a story she has told before, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik took to late night recently to revive an old conflict she had with How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris. The pair, who were apparently friends as child actors, had a schism and didn't talk for a few years, after a breach in Broadway protocol by Bialik apparently made a young Harris feel snubbed. Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Bialik said that she had refused to stand for a standing ovation while watching one of Harris's shows, essentially because she didn't like musicals. The actor noticed it from the stage and later asked her about it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO