Jonas Brothers the subject of Netflix’s first ‘Family Roast’

b975.com
Over the years, you've probably seen all kinds of celebrities roasted on Comedy Central. Now Netflix is getting into the roast business, but with a...

Vulture

The Jonas Brothers Are Going to Roast Each Other for Your Amusement

When defending Dave Chappelle against concerns from the trans community that his special The Closer contained transphobic material, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement earlier this month that stand-up comedy “exists to push boundaries.” Now, mere weeks later, Netflix has released a trailer for a one-hour comedy special called the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a “one-of-a-kind family roast” of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, singers of “Year 3000.” Kenan Thompson will host the special, which will feature Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall, all doing material about the boy band featured on the Meet the Robinsons (2007) soundtrack. We can’t wait to see what boundaries this pushes on November 23.
The Jonas Brothers Releasing A Netflix Comedy Special

The Jonas Brothers are releasing a Netflix special where they'll be roasting one another, literally. According to Rolling Stone on Monday (October 25th), the newly announced comedy special will feature Joe, Nick and Kevin cracking on each other in true sibling fashion. The special, titled Jonas Brothers Family Roast, will...
The Jonas Brothers are Burnin’ Up With DPA

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 27, 2021―With clarity and natural sound at the forefront of all things DPA Microphones, the Jonas Brothers’ monitor engineer Jon Kooren knew the brand would be the perfect solution for the group’s “The Remember This Tour.” Originally delayed due to the pandemic, the tour launched in Las Vegas in August and wrapped around the country, with a final show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Deployed primarily for percussion and vocals, the large collection of DPA mics on the tour included the 4011 Cardioid, 4099 CORE Instrument and 2011 Twin Diaphragm Cardioid microphones for drums and percussion, as well as the d:facto™ 4018V Vocal microphone for backup and the d:facto 4018VL Vocal microphone for Kevin Jonas.
