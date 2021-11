PERU – The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the famed civil rights activist will be gathering with others in front of the Peru police station Tuesday asking for justice in the ongoing death investigation of a 25-year-old Black man found dead in the Illinois River. The Rainbow-PUSH Coalition is helping organize the get together that will begin in front of the station at noon before moving to the Illinois Valley YMCA, where Jelani Day’s vehicle was found abandoned on August 26th, one day after he was reported missing. His body was later discovered September 4th along the banks of the Illinois River. No cause of death has been announced, and a multi-agency investigation, including the FBI and the Illinois State Police, have not yielded any answers as to how the college student died.

PERU, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO