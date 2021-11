After holding a scaled-back in person and virtual edition in 2020 because of COVID, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade returned at full scale for its 31st edition on Saturday (10/23) at East River Park Amphitheater. It's the event's third year happening in East River Park instead of its previous home, the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run, although whether it will be able to return there for a fourth, or will need to find another new location, remains to be seen. Work is scheduled to begin on a controversial flood control plan to remake the park, which would close 60% of it and take at least four years, the week of November 1. Protestors with East River Park Action hung signs, handed out papers, and rode bikes through the amphitheater grounds throughout the day, chanting "save our park."

