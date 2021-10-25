CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Billed for a COVID-19 Vaccine? Don't Pay

By Michael Korsh
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 7 days ago
Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccination—along with the recently rolled out booster shot—is absolutely free, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Even so, nearly one-third of unvaccinated adults say they’re concerned about out-of-pocket costs, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. Those concerns aren’t helped by reports that some people have been billed for their vaccination appointment.

The skepticism isn’t surprising, because a free service is “kind of an anomaly in the American health care system,” says Caitlin Donovan, senior director of public relations at the nonprofit Patient Advocate Foundation. But as far as the COVID-19 vaccines are concerned, she says, “nobody should be billed for the vaccine. Not a provider fee, no co-pay, nothing.”

Individuals may be charged for COVID-19 vaccinations because providers bill them directly, instead of their insurers, or due to human error in medical billing systems. In either case, Donovan says, you should call your provider directly and dispute the charges. Your insurer also may be willing to help you get the bill waived.

If you’re concerned about being charged, Donovan recommends getting your vaccination at a public facility, such as a community center, instead of at your doctor’s office or local hospital. To find a center near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.

