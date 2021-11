At the end of the 2021 season, you could count the Mets players who had, at minimum, reached their preseason expectations or, at best, exceeded them on one hand. A disproportionate number of the season reviews on this site (and other Mets sites across the internet) will lament how this player had a disappointing year or how that player was hindered by injuries in what could have been a special season. Marcus Stroman fit into neither of those categories, instead writing his own story as one of the few Mets who side-stepped injuries and limited poor performances to craft a memorable 2021 campaign.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO