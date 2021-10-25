CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Surgeon General Criticized For Refusing To Wear Mask

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago

Florida's top public health official gets kicked out of a state senator's office for refusing to wear a mask. Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky, who is being treated for breast cancer, asked Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to wear a mask when he came to visit her office. He refused and was asked to leave. State Senator Shevrin Jones says this should be about health not politics. Republican Senate President Wilton Simpson calls Dr Ladapo's conduct unprofessional. He sent a letter to senators saying while there's no mask mandate in the Senate, senators can request masking in their own offices.

