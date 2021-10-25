Florida's Surgeon General Criticized For Refusing To Wear Mask

He must have forgotten about that op-ed he wrote. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has done the unthinkable: He has made his predecessor, Scott Rivkees, look like an all-star. By no means should Rivkees be the measuring stick for public health acumen. He was a mostly silent pushover, and one of the few times he gave a sound opinion as Surgeon General — when he said Floridians may need to social distance for a year or more — he was ushered into a back room for a not-so-private lashing.

