Nvidia has announced that it has introduced a new top-tier subscription level to its GeForce Now games streaming service. Dubbed the GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership, which gives a hint at the performance available, this subscription level costs US$99.99/£89.99 for a six-month period, with a limited number of memberships available at launch. The big attraction is that, if your internet is up to the job, you should be able to enjoy streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs and Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 frames per second on Shield TV, "with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences".

